Bolsover boy, 8, has Olympic ambitions after completing swim for Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The family of an eight-year-old Bolsover boy who has completed a swim for the hospital staff who looked after him when he was poorly say they are 'proud' of him.

Hayden Hudson, who attends Bolsover C of E School, swam 80 lengths - around 1.5 miles - at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

Hayden Hudson, 8, has raised more than 1,600 for the Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The youngster, who has ADHD and learning difficulties, spent five days on the Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital last year and decided to raise money for them to say thanks.

Inspirational Hayden completed the swim in one hour and 16 minutes and has raised more than £1,600 so far.

His mum, Tracey, 52, said that Hayden's dream is to swim at the Oympics.

Tracey said: "All of his family and friends are proud of him. Words can't explain the pride I feel. I walk with a huge smile on my face.

"He completed the swim in one hour and 16 minutes and could have done more.

"He was proud to present the cheque to the staff on Nightingale Ward and to hear what they might be spending the money on.

"We are overwhelmed with all the people, businesses who have got involved with Hayden's fundraiser."

"Hayden wants to swim in the Olympics and I will help him to follow his dream."

