Birds provides update on doughnut shortage drama

The crisis is over.

Birds Bakery has announced that a number of its popular doughnuts are back on sale after a 'mechanical fault' on a doughnut fryer stopped production yesterday.

Customers were left disappointed as jam, cream and caramel doughnuts were off sale.

MORE NEWS: Police identify man they want to speak to in connection with alleged assault in Chesterfield beer garden

But a new post on the firm's Facebook page reads: "Worry not....we are back to normal. Jam, cream and caramel doughnuts all available today.

"Enjoy and thank you for your patience whilst we fixed the problem."

Birds has bakeries in Chesterfield, Matlock, Mansfield and Sutton.