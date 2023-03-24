Beauty pageant winner set to shave her hair to raise funds for Chesterfield food bank and homeless youngsters

Sharon Matthews, 62, from Chesterfield, who won a title during Miss United Kingdom Endeavour finals last autumn, is now planning to shave her hair to help others.

Miss United Kingdom Endeavour is a beauty pageant to inspire, encourage and empower people of all ages and genders by supporting their efforts towards a crown while helping to raise funds for good causes.

Sharon won the Overall Charity category after she decided to sleep rough in Chesterfield town centre last August to raise funds for STREETZ cic, an organisation supporting people aged 16-23 from disadvantaged backgrounds who were forced to sleep rough on the streets.

This time Sharon is planning to share donations from hair shaving between STREETZ cic and Gussie’s Kitchen – a local food bank that also serves meals for struggling people.

Sharon said: “I’m scared but excited. Shaving my hair is something that I've always thought about but hesitated. Now I'm driven to do it to help local families who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, and nothing is going to stop me.

“A lot of pageant community do competitions, pet competitions, online tombolas but I just think having my head shaved would have a bigger impact. And it would mean much more to me than doing a tombola or a raffle.

“People often raise money for big organisations such as Russell Trust, which is good, but local people that are trying their best to help, like amazing Gussie’s Kitchen staff, need donations as well. Local families in our community are struggling with the increasing cost of everyday living and they desperately need all the help they can get.”

Located at St Augustines Road, Gussie’s Kitchen is run entirely by volunteers. Anyone who pays a one off £5 membership fee and the £5 for the food can choose up to seven fridge and freezer items and as much fruits, vegetables, bread and cakes they need. Additionally, on Tuesday Gussie’s Kitchen staff prepares three meal course for anyone in need of it.

Sharon, who was born and raised in Chesterfield, is going to have her hair shaved this weekend in Warrington during Miss Valentine Charity Pageant.

She said: “I'll do it there because a lot of my pageant community will be there and I will have their support. They are all amazing and like a family to me.”

Anyone who attends the event will be able to shave a bit of Sharon’s hair if they donate and additionally the shave will be transmitted live on her Facebook.

Caitlyn Morrison, who Sharon met during the beauty pageant will have a first shave of her hair.

Sharon said: “Everyone who wants to shave will need to put something in the bucket apart from Caitlyn Morrison. I met her during the Endeavour Pagent but later she was diagnosed with jelly legs due to her anxiety and struggled to walk.

"I told her that if she gets better and will get back to walking, she will have a shave of my hair. It motivated her and now she is walking again! That’s why she will be first to shave my hair.”

Anyone who wants to support Sharon’s fundraiser can donate via her Paypal account at [email protected]