A beautiful new garden has been formally opened at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The garden has been created near the award-winning NGS Macmillan Centre and provides a place for patients and staff to get away from it all for a while and enjoy a little bit of calm.

Maureen Davenport and Liz Archer, a former Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, fundraised to make the plot a reality. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Designed by Lara Behr and planted by volunteers over the last couple of days, the garden has now taken shape. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The garden was officially opened on Thursday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dr Roger Start, lead consultant of cancer care, spoke at the event. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more