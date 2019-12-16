Barrow load of support for Chesterfield night shelter

Wheelbarrow “pilots” have handed over hundreds of pounds to help homeless people in Chesterfield.

The Barlow Red Barrows – a comedy display team which perform manoeuvres with wheelbarrows based on those of the RAF Red Arrows – have handed over a cheque for £1,159.69 to Andrea Beardsmore, Chesterfield Churches Night-Shelter project manager.

The Barlow Red Barrows present the cheque to Andrea Beardsmore, Chesterfield Churches Night-Shelter project manager.

The money, raised at the team's annual dinner, will go toward the project’s efforts to provide a winter night shelter for the town’s homeless people, offering accommodation and a meal.