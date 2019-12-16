Barlborough Christmas spirit raises cash for charity

A Barlborough medical centre got in the Christmas spirit to raise money for charity.

Staff at the Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre donned Christmas jumpers for Save the Children’s national Christmas Jumper Day – and were joined by carol-singing youngsters.

Members of Barlborough Hall School’s chamber choir performed for patients – helping the centre raise £136 for Save the Children, bringing its charity fundraising for 2019 to £2,959.

Steve Booker, hospital director, said: “It has been another great year, where the team have gone above and beyond to raise money for local charities, as well as for good causes farther afield.

“They have dressed up, baked cakes, run races and taken on walks and challenges.

“They have donated prizes and bought and sold raffles tickets, all in order to make the world a better place.

“It is the same level of commitment and passion they show when treating our patients.”