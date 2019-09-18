Balloon release in honour of alleged Chesterfield murder victim

The family and friends of an alleged murder victim from Chesterfield released balloons to the the skies in his memory.

The balloon release, for 47-year-old Philip Allen, took place yesterday (Tuesday, September 17) after his funeral at the Moonrakers Pub.

Jane Allen paid tribute to her brother.

The purple balloons were printed with the words 'in our hearts forever'.

Philip's sister, Jane, said: "“I never expected anything like this to happen. It’s horrendous. It’s hard. I can barely get my words out, most of the time.

She added that she and Philip had had a happy childhood, growing up at the family home in Newbold.

“He was a well-liked child who had many friends. He spent most of his time in Spinney wood playing and making dams," she Jane.

Family and friends of Philp Allen release balloons in his memory.

“As a young man, he was super keen on football and also, funnily enough, breakdancing.

“It was huge in the 1980s and he was actually fantastic at it.

"“He also loved travelling and went all over the world, Gambia being his favourite place. He was just a lovely bloke.”

Mr Allen was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, on June 27 of this year.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was charged with his murder.

The case is expected to be heard at a trial from January 13 2020, which has been reserved to be overseen by Judge Nirmal Shant QC.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

