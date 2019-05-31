Baby swim class to make a splash in Chesterfield

More and more people are becoming aware of the importance of children learning to swim from an early age.

In response to an increase in demand, Puddle Ducks Derbyshire & North West Leicestershire is launching their baby and preschool swimming lessons into Chesterfield.

Kayleigh Holt, Puddle Ducks teacher, at Ashgate Croft School, Chesterfield.

Puddle Ducks will be adding a new town to their timetable and will be teaching swimming at Ashgate Croft School, Chesterfield.

Babies can be introduced to swimming from a few days old.

Cate Woodrow-Smith, owner of Puddle Ducks Derbyshire, commented on their expansion, she said: “Learning to swim is a vital skill for all children to learn, and we are delighted to bring our teaching to Chesterfield for babies and children aged 0 – 4 years old. My team and I are all immensely proud to be part of so many young swimmers lives.

“Our focus is on children enjoying the water, building confidence and developing a love for swimming. We are so delighted to be able to offer local little swimmers the opportunity to use the wonderful hydrotherapy pool at Ashgate Croft School. It offers a place for parents to bring their little ones to learn to swim in a beautiful pool that is toasty warm.”

Puddle Ducks provides award-winning swimming classes for children 0-10 year-olds. Lessons are taught by experts who have undergone extensive training, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.

Baby and pre-school classes will be launched on the June 15, at Ashgate Croft School, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, and will run on Saturday afternoons.

For more information on the classes available at Puddle Ducks and to book classes, please call 01332 605729.