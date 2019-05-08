Babs pens new poetry book about growing up in Bolsover during 1960s and 70s

A woman has penned a new poetry book about her memories of living in Bolsover during the 1960s and 70s.

Babs Barson, 59, of Bentinck Road, Shuttlewood, Bolsover, is releasing the new book, called Castle Gates and Roller Skates, at Creative Handmade Craft Studio at The Old Bolsover Yard on Saturday from 12noon until 1.30pm.

Her poems have proved popular on the Old Bolsover Pics Facebook page and now she has decided to put them together in a book, which took about two years.

She said: “I have been writing a poem every week and posting them on the Old Bolsover Pics Facebook page and people have been enjoying them and they encouraged me to write a book.”

Babs, who works at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said that although she has always enjoyed writing, she has never taken it seriously until the last few years.

The book contains around 40 poems about old shops and pubs in the town as well as ones about her family.

She also said that she is really excited about the book launch and is looking forward to meeting the people who enjoy reading her poems on social media.

“If the book gets much interest I have got enough to do another one but we will see how it goes,” she added.

Ahead of Saturday’s book signing, Babs said: “I thought I would be nervous but I am more excited.

“The poems are relatable to a lot of people.

“My family are very pleased for me. They have really encouraged me.”