Awards joy for family-run Derbyshire butchers

It was a night to remember for a Derbyshire butchers at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Family-run Owen Taylor & Sons, based in Leabrooks, scooped the Catering Butcher Award 2019 at the Meat Management Awards - walking away with the accolade for a third time in four years.

Danielle Trunzo at Meat Management Awards. Photo: C Meat Management

Delighted Richard Taylor, from the butchers, said: "I am so proud of our staff and suppliers that continually achieve the highest standards that ultimately lead to delivering the top-quality products and service.

"It is a great honour to win this esteemed award and especially in such a challenging industry."

And Danielle Trunzo was a finalist in the Young Manager of the Year competition at the awards.

Having left the RAF in 2018, Danielle, of Heanor, joined Owen Taylor & Sons as its food safety manager taking on a number of responsibilities including dealing with audits for the catering and retail side of the business.

Richard Taylor at the Meat Management Awards. Photo: C Meat Management

Judges said they were highly impressed with her capabilities and how she has adapted from the military to the industry.

Danielle said “It was a real privilege to have been nominated by Richard and Jane Taylor.

"Coming from a military background I was concerned that a civilian job would have a slower career progression but the opportunities I have had within Owen Taylor’s within the last eight months have been immense.

"I feel very honoured to have been interviewed by meat industry leaders and achieve finalist at these national awards.”