As Poundstretcher set to close here are 32 empty shops in Chesterfield town centre - and what was there before

Poundstretcher, a popular discount retailer, is set to close its Chesterfield branch on Saltergate this Saturday (March 16).
The store will join a long list of empty buildings in our town centre – as High Streets continue to struggle amid the cost of living crisis and the increasing popularity of online retail.
Below is a list of over 30 empty retail units in Chesterfield.
1. Empty shops
Many retail units in Chesterfield town centre are now empty as many High Streets across the country are struggling. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Poundstretcher
Discount store Poundstretcher is set to close this Saturday and it has not yet been announced what are the plans for the site. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3. Sevens
Popular nightclub Sevens, on Stephenson Place, shut permanently two years ago - in March 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Robert Bowring Butchers
Robert Bowring Butchers at Glumangate also closed as high streets across the country are struggling amid the v=cost of living crisis. Photo: Brian Eyre