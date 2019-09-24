Artists, designers, musicians and writers descend on Chatsworth for fifth Arts Festival

A colourful collection of artists, makers and designers descended on Chatsworth for the Derbyshire stately home’s annual Arts Festival.

The event returned for its fifth edition with a weekend of culture, talks, thought and performance.

Ben Long with his giant dog sculpture

The festival opened with a DJ set and talk in the garden from Block 9, designers of ‘temporary alternative realities’.

Headline acts for this year’s festival included Britpop figurehead and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, celebrity gardener, broadcaster and writer Sarah Raven and Chi-chi Nwanoku, founder and artistic director of the first professional and junior BME orchestras in Europe.

Chatsworth also had a strong line up of fine artists this year including Turner Prize winner Mark Wallinger and Michael Landy, best known for the Visitors also enjoyed the remodelling of Chatsworth’s Rockery, the first part of the largest transformation of the stately home’s 105-acre garden for 200 years.

The garden project follows the completion in 2018 of the 10 year restoration of the house and its interiors.

the Big Top on the South Lawn hosts most of the main events

Choreographer Becky Namgauds after rehearsing Rodadoras which is performed in a bed of compost

