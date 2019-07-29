Artisan Summer Market returns to Haddon Hall

Crowds flocked to Haddon Hall at the weekend to sample some of the best produce and crafts the county has to offe at the Derbyshire manor’s annual artisan summer market.

Thousands descended on the historic landmark, near Bakewell, to browse more than 80 independent and pick up new skills like floristry and calligraphy.

Families also enjoyed live music, a BBQ tent and youngster’s ‘create area’ along with archery in the wildflower meadow. For updates on future events at Haddon Hall visit: www.haddonhall.co.uk

READ MORE: Hope Valley Explorer bus service launches for Peak District visitors