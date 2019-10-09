Around 1,500 homes in Derbyshire town without gas due to burst water main - full list of streets and everything you need to know

Around 1,500 homes and businesses in a Derbyshire town are without gas supplies.

Gas distribution company Cadent said engineers are working hard to solve the problem in Wirksworth, which has been caused by a large amount of water entering the local gas mains network.

A Cadent spokesperson said: “We believe this is affecting gas supplies to some 1,500 homes and businesses in the town.

“There is a burst water main in the area and we are liaising closely with Severn Trent Water.

“We have stopped water entering the gas network and work is under way to repair the burst water main.

“Before we can restore gas supplies we will need to remove all the water from our pipes.

“Our engineers also have to visit every property affected to safely turn off the gas supply at the gas meter. Please arrange for someone to be at home or make arrangements to enable us to access your property.

“Please do not turn off your own gas supply unless you are advised to do so by Cadent. Otherwise wait for an engineer to call.”

All Cadent engineers carry identification and people should ask to see it before allowing someone entry to their home.

“Once every home is switched off and all the water has been removed from our gas pipe network, we will then have to visit every property to switch the gas supply back on and ensure gas is flowing safely,” the Cadent spokesperson said.

“We expect the operation to restore supplies will take a number of days.

“We are liaising with Derbyshire County Council to identify those residents who are most vulnerable.”

If you or your neighbour need assistance and are elderly, chronically sick, have very young children, are recovering from a hospital stay, have a terminal illness, have a disability or are registered on the Priority Services Register, call Cadent on 0345 835 1111 to make necessary arrangements.

A customer centre has been set up at Wirksworth Town Hall on Coldwell Street.

The following streets have all been affected:

ADAM BEDE CRESCENT

BAILEYCROFT MEWS

BEECH COURT

BLIND LANE

BOURNEBROOK AVENUE

BOWLING GREEN LANE

BROOKLANDS AVENUE

CANTERBURY ROAD

CANTERBURY TERRACE

CAUSEWAY

CEMETERY LANE

CHAPEL LANE

CHURCH STREET

CHURCH WALK

CINDER LANE

COLDWELL STREET

CORN MILL CLOSE

CROMFORD ROAD

CROWN YARD

DERBY ROAD

ECCLESBOURNE CLOSE

FOGGS ENTRY

GATEHOUSE DRIVE

GORSEY BANK

GREENHILL

GREENWAY CROFT

GRIGGS GARDENS

HAMMONDS COURT

HANNAGE WAY

HARRISON DRIVE

IAN AVENUE

KING EDWARD STREET

KINGSFIELD COURT

MARKET PLACE

MILLERS GREEN

NETHER GARDENS

NETHER MILL COURT

NORTH END

NURSERY CROFT

QUEEN ELIZABETHS CLOSE

RAVENSTOR ROAD

SLATER CRESCENT

SNOWFIELD VIEW

SOUGH LANE

SPRING CLOSE

ST JOHN STREET

ST JOHNS STREET

ST MARYS GATE

STATION ROAD

THE CAUSEWAY

THE DALE

THE HAWTHORNS

WARMBROOK

WASH GREEN

WATER LANE

WEST END

WHEATCROFT CLOSE

WILLOWBATH LANE

WIRKSWORTH

WIRKSWORTH HALL GARDENS