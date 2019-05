Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 64-year-old man.

Peter Horoch, 64, from Grassmoor, was travelling to Chesterfield to visit a bank when he was last seen at about 11.30am on Friday.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He has thinning grey hair and was clean shaven when last seen. He was wearing blue jeans and a cream hooded cardigan

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 1537 of 17 May with any informstion.