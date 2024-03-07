Appeal to help find missing girl from Derbyshire who has not been seen since Monday and may be in Chesterfield
The 16-year-old was last seen at around 9.30 pm on Monday, March 4. It is thought she may be in the Chesterfield area.
She is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches tall and of a slim build with long black hair.
Rhiannon was last seen wearing a beige Nike tracksuit and a black puffer coat.
Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1243 of 4 March:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website