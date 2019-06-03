Appeal to help brave Derbyshire teenager who has lost her eyesight and mobility make her Westlife dream come true

The family of a Derbyshire teenager who has lost her eyesight and mobility is appealing for help to make her dream of meeting her favourite boyband come true.

Olivia Windle, 18, of Killamarsh, struggles with everyday life due to her neurological condition called Juvenile Batten Disease which affects the nervous system.

Her mum Michelle said the condition had 'robbed' her of her eyesight and mobility.

Westlife superfan Olivia saw the Irish pop group for the first time when she was aged three and Michelle said she has been to every one of their concerts ever since.

Olivia had been due to meet Westlife member Nicky Byrne in Dublin a few years ago but unfortunately she was too ill to travel and had to cancel.

But she was lucky enough to meet Shane Filan at Yorkshire Wildlife Park which she 'absolutely loved' and 'still talks about now'.

On June 21 Olivia will once again be seeing Westlife in Birmingham and Michelle would love for her daughter's wish of meeting them to come true.

Michelle said: "Music plays a massive part in her life, her memories are built around music.

"Her wish is to meet all the boys and we are hoping to make this possible when we see them in Birmingham

"So please share this post on all social media to make a very special girl’s dream come true."

UK Batten Disease Awareness Day is on Friday.