Appeal launched as police concerned for missing Derbyshire elderly man

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST
Officers are appealing for help to find Alan who is missing from Swadlincote.

Alan, 76, was last seen at around 1.15pm on Sunday, June 29.

Officers are concerned for the 76-year-old and have launched an appeal to the public to find Alan.

Anyone who has seen Alan, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 981 of 29 June:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

