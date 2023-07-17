News you can trust since 1855
Appeal launched as officers ‘increasingly concerned’ over safety of  missing Derbyshire man

Julian, 47, has been last seen at his home in the Normanton area at around 8.15 pm on Saturday, July 15.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

Officers have been searching and carrying out enquiries since Saturday, but are now growing increasingly concerned and asking members of the public for help.

Julian is dual heritage, around 6 feet tall, and has brown greying hair. He usually wears tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and sometimes a baseball cap.

Officers believe Julian tends to spend time in Derby City Centre and the area around The Wyvern.

Anyone who has seen Julian, or has any information on where he is, is asked to contact the force on the details below and mention reference 1179 of 16 July:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.