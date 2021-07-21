Appeal for new floral tributes to Gracie Spinks ahead of funeral in Chesterfield

Gracie died in a field near Staveley Road, Duckmanton, on June 18 in a tragic incident which shocked the community.

Residents have reported that flowers left at the scene after the incident have now died and Facebook users are calling for fresh tributes to be left.

Elaine Tindale Osborne posted: “Sadly all of Gracie’s flowers have dried up. So we cleared them away and laid fresh ones for her.

Elaine Tindale Osbone has left fresh flowers at the scene.

“Gracie’s mum would love to see flower here again for her on Friday.”

Other residents have asked whether local florists would take part and provide flowers as tributes to Gracie.

Gracie’s coffin will be followed by her much-loved horse Paddy during her funeral at Old Whittington Church on Friday, July 23 at 12pm.