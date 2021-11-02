Amazon team near Chesterfield makes £1,000 donation to Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity

The cash, donated as part of the Amazon Goes Gold campaign, will support the charity’s appeal to build a brand new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The ward sees patients from across the UK for chemotherapy, operations and bone marrow transplants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured in their PJ onesies as part of fundraising by Amazon staff near Chesterfield are Andrew Tolhurst and Katie Lindley.

As well as a larger, brighter space, there will be a bigger playroom in the heart of the ward.

The new patient bedrooms will have more en-suite facilities, views of a park and there will also be improved spaces for parents to stay with their children.

The redevelopment will also create a purpose-built break-out room for teenagers and young adults for the first time.

Amazon Goes Gold saw the team at Amazon in Barlborough hold a month-long series of gold-themed events. The gold theme is in recognition of the international colour for childhood cancer.

One of the events this year was a 48-hour PJammin’ party. The team in Barlborough joined colleagues across the UK by wearing pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their PJs during treatment.

Site leader Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison said: “It’s fantastic to support the Children’s Hospital Charity as part of this year’s Amazon Goes Gold campaign and we hope the donation provides a boost to the staff and volunteers who do so much for the children in our community.”

One of the Amazon employees at the centre who took part in Amazon Goes Gold is Andrew Tolhurst.

He said: “It’s great that Amazon continues to support childhood cancer organisations both here in Chesterfield and around the world.”