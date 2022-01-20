Amazon team near Chesterfield make £1,000 donation to Sheffield Children’s Hospital

The Snowflake Initiative is a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Charity, in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, lighting up popular landmarks with snowflakes.

Over the last seven years, the award-winning display has raised more than £1million for Sheffield Children’s Hospital thanks to the support of businesses, individuals, schools and community groups.

The Amazon team near Chesterfield has been supporting Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The donation from Amazon in Barlborough will support the appeal to build a new on-site helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Barlborough, said: “It’s a pleasure to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital with a donation.

“At Amazon, we are pleased to support building a better future for children.”

Nigel Gorman, from Amazon in Barlborough, who put the charity forward for this donation, added: “Sheffield Children’s Hospital makes such a difference to families locally and across the country.

“It’s great news to hear Amazon has given the hospital a helping hand.”

Chloë Brunton-Dunn, senior corporate partnerships assistant at the Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “This is the second year in a row that Amazon near Chesterfield supported our snowflake appeal to help patients, families and staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“We’re so grateful to Richard, Nigel and the team for their fantastic support once again.

“It is thanks to the support of businesses like Amazon that we were able to have a record-breaking amount pledged for our snowflake appeal this year.

“Thank you so much, your support will help change lives at Sheffield Children’s for generations to come.”