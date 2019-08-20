‘Amazing’ young Derbyshire dad took his own life

An ‘amazing’ Derbyshire dad who ‘loved his children unreservedly’ took his own life following the breakdown of his relationship with their mother, an inquest heard.

Shaun Gibbs, who was described as ‘the nicest, kindest person there ever was’ by his loved ones, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on June 25.

Shaun Gibbs died at the age of just 29.

An inquest held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, August 20 heard that the 29-year-old had an ‘on and off’ relationship with long-term partner and mother of his two children, Mandy Carter, and lapsed into a depression with they separated for good.

He had left the house they shared on St John’s Road and moved in with his mum and stepdad, with whom he had a close relationship, at their home on Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood.

Mr Gibbs, who had also been struggling after the death of a close friend some years before, had had two failed suicide attempts.

He had been admitted to the Hartington Unit but subsequently released, and been prescribed anti-depressants that he ‘didn’t really take’ as he ‘did not feel that he needed them’.

The court heard that Mr Gibbs had begun counselling sessions and doctors felt he was making ‘good progress’.

The young mechanic and MOT tester had bought new beds for his children and spoken optimistically of his career plans at Hillside Garage, where he worked.

Sadly, family members found him hanging at the garage, which adjoins their home, on the night of June 13.

Mr Gibbs was rushed to Chesterfield Royal Hospital and placed on life support.

On June 25, his family made the heartbreaking decision to let him pass away.

His devastated mum, Glynis Milward, described her son as ‘the nicest, kindest person there ever was’, adding that he ‘loved Mandy and his children unreservedly”.

A statement by Mandy read aloud to the court said: “Shaun was an amazing dad.

“He was a damn good dad. He was an amazing person. He just didn’t know it.”

During the inquest, Shaun’s family raised concerns about the mental health system, which they said they felt was ‘letting people down’.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire, Emma Serano, concluded that Mr Gibbs had died from suicide and that hypoxic brain injury, self-harm and depression contributed to his death.

She told family members that were present: “I have no doubt you have some wonderful memories of Shaun, and I would urge you to leave this courtroom and concentrate on those. My condolences are with you.”