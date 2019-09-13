Alfreton event - staring celebrity Love Island contestant - to "inspire teenage girls and local women"

Having watched Miss-Represented - a documentary about how women are often misrepresented in the media, a South Normanton church goer, wants to show local women they achieve as "much as they want".

Steph Gutmann, a member of South Normanton Community Church and event organiser said: "One of the South Normanton teachers I was speaking with, told me how her Year 6's have no ambition for life. This concerns me.

"The message about becoming insta-famous, or hitting the big time on a reality show, seems to be negatively affecting younger generations.

"When I was growing up, I had ambitions of being a doctor or a forensic psychologist, turns out I hated blood, so epic fail. Life is more than what we share online"

She is now hosting a "day of sharing" at The Post Mill Centre, off Market Street, Alfreton, along with a panel of inspirational women including.

Cheryl Stollery who works for Nottinghamshire County Council and supports people who have been involved in terror attacks after her husband was killed in a terrorist attack when they were on holiday in Tunisia.

Nicky Morgan, who is a woman working in tough "male" environments - first she trained as a lawyer, and currently she is serving in Johnson's Government.

Kelle Morgan, who was in the 90's girl band Eternal, was runner up on celebrity Love Island a few years ago, and starred on Hollyoaks, all whilst dealing with Lupus.

Dr Rona MacKenzie, was a teacher before she switched career to be more creative. She is setting up a charity to support people with new business ideas, and is currently climbing Kilimanjaro with a specially designed pendant worth over £9k, which will be auctioned off to start inspiring women into business.

Steph added: "Many women are intimidated by the idea of going to a gym, so we have someone fro FIT 316 in Alfreton coming to show us some exercises we can do at home."

The event will be on September 28, 10am to 3pm.

Tickets are £15 if you buy in advance and £20 on the day.

People ages 13 to 17 go free.

You can buy a ticket at : https://billetto.co.uk/e/beingyou-tickets-358884/