Emergency services rushed to help after crash on Snake Pass left someone trapped.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and the North West Air Ambulance attended the incident at noon today, June 9 near Bamford.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "One casualty released prior to us arriving. Firefighters worked with the Air Ambulance to extricate a further casualty from vehicle who had been trapped by their injuries."