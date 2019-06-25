After more than 20 years, husband and wife finish website honouring Brimington's war heroes

A dedicated couple has completed a long-term project to honour Brimington soldiers who died in the First World War.

After more than 20 years of painstaking research and visits to scores of cemeteries, Sally and Start Mullins have uploaded the last page to their remarkable website - www.brimington-memorial.co.uk

READ THIS: Police want to speak to these four people in connection with theft of food and drink from Frankie and Benny's in Chesterfield



It features names and stories of many Brimington soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War, including Corporal Sidney Baker, of Station Road, who was killed aged 24 in Ypres, and Private Horace Stott, also of Station Road, who was the village's youngest soldier to die at 17-years-old.

Sally, 65, said: "For more than 20 years we have committed our time, our money and our total dedication to this mission to uncover the lives of the village men whose names are etched on our war memorial.

"We feel sad to have completed our website - it's been a huge part of our lives for so long.

"But we are very proud of what we've achieved - and even prouder that we’ve funded it all ourselves.

"It is so important we remember those incredibly brave Brimington lads who made the ultimate sacrifice," she added.

The website, which is dedicated to all of the Brimington men who fought and died in the First World War, concentrates on the 120 whose names are commemorated on the Brimington Memorial Gates.

Survivors - including Killamarsh-born Sergeant Fred Greaves who received a Victoria Cross medal and lived and died in Brimington in 1973 - are also mentioned on the remarkable website.

The website has been completed ahead of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles - which officially ended World War One - on Friday.