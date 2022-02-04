Adorable teddy bear left at Chesterfield Royal Hospital set to be reunited with owner after appeal

The bear, which has a red Hamleys ribbon around its neck, was found within the hospital grounds on Wednesday, February 2.

Following the discovery, staff made a desperate appeal for help to reunite the cuddly toy with its rightful owner – and it appears they have now been found.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Happy ending required…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a happy ending for Hamley the bear who is soon to be reunited with his rightful owner (picture: Chesterfield Royal Hospital)

“We have a small fluffy bear who was found on our grounds on Wednesday, 2 February.

"He's being well looked after by his new friends in Patient Accounts - but is missing home and the little person who he was meant for.

"He's very well behaved and is helping our teams out by being their unofficial mascot and 'fur'apy bear, but it's nearly the weekend and he'd really like to go home. He's too sweet for someone not to be missing him.

Commenting on the original post earlier today, Becky Spencer said: “Omg!! James Cars Keady it here.

“This is our little girls she was born on the 2/2/2022 thank you so much for finding it when can we collect.”

The hospital replied: “Oh Becky! I am so happy that we have found you. I have spoken with patient accounts. Hopefully we can get you together next week. Congratulations on the birth of your little girl! Hopefully she'll have Hamley back soon.”