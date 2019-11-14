Additional Derbyshire road closure after 'rock fall'

Here are the latest list of road closures in areas of Derbyshire affected by flooding.

Derbyshire County Council say they have had to close the A623 between Stoney Middleton and its junction with the B6521 to Eyam following a rock fall.

The latest road closures in Derbyshire.

"A full inspection can't be done until daylight which means the closure will affect the morning commute," said a spokesperson for the authority.

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

A623, north of Stoney Middleton, between the village chip shop and the junction of the B6521 at Eyam - closed due to a rock fall. Diversions in place.

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time.

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage.

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth – road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood - closed because of damage to a bridge and likely to remain so for some time.

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding.

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding.

B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding.

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding.

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding.

READ MORE: M18 CRASH CAUSES HALF-HOUR DELAY FOR DRIVERS