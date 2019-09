The A38 is partially blocked at the junction with Marr Road due to a crash this morning (Sunday, September 22).

The incident involved a car and a car towing a caravan.

Officers are currently at the scene.

There have been no reports of any life altering or life threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be reopened soon.

Both appliances from Ashfield attended the crash and firefighters rescued one casualty using specialist cutting equipment.

East Midlands Ambulance Service are also on scene.