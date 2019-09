A woman Derbyshire Police wanted to speak to about two alleged assaults in Chesterfield has been identified by members of the public responding to an appeal on Facebook.

The police released two images on Monday, September 2, of a woman they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault of two 23-year-old women at Association, in Corporation Street, on Sunday, July 21.

She has now been identified

A spokesman from the police said: "Thank you to those who came forward with information."

