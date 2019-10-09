A pop-up cinema is landing in Chesterfield to screen these film favourites

Popcorn at the ready- a pop-up cinema is landing in Chesterfield to screen your film favourites this month.

The events are being held by local company Bluebird North Events.

Zombie fans won't want to miss the Shaun of the Dead screening.

Friday, October 25 will see 50th anniversary sreening of 1969's Kes, with a Q&A and introduction from David Bradley aka Billy Casper.

Fans will also be able to purcahse Kes merchandise such as a signed print or t-shirt.

The film will be screened at Hasland Working Men's Club from 8pm.

For the little ones, Disney's Coco will land just in time for Halloween at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 26.

David Bradley, aka Billy Casper, will hold a Q&A and signing before a 50th anniversary screening of Kes.

Doors open at 1pm for spooky face-painting before the film kicks off at 2pm with popcorn and sweets.

Ever felt like you were surrounded by zombies? A 15th anniversary screening of Shaun of the Dead will also take place at Chesterfield's Riverside Club on Friday, November 1 from 7pm.

This event is for those aged 16 and over only- all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices start at £6.

For more information and to buy tickets visit:

Kes: https://www.facebook.com/events/727818717657367/

Coco: https://www.facebook.com/events/2379996252259971/

Shaun of the Dead: https://www.facebook.com/events/2263679050367495/

Or visit: https://www.bluebirdnorthevents.co.uk/

READ MORE: SMALL BUDGET FILM WHICH OUTPERFORMED HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTERS IS HEADING FOR DERBYSHIRE