A host of sporting stars to take part in Derbyshire boxing club fun day

Bolsover Boxing Club is holding a fun day on Sunday September 22 at the club's premises on North Gate, Bolsover Business Park, from 10am-3pm.

The day will involve boxing with Gavin Down with an appearance from Esham Pickering, former British Commonwealth and European champion, football with professional footballer Connor Dimaio and a quiz with BBC2's egghead Steven Cooke. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, cake sale licensed bar spire limousines, dance session with Laura Ann School of Dance and goody bags from Avonside Group Services.

The day is being held to raise money and promote awareness of mental health.