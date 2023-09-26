‘A happy child is a successful child’ says headteacher as Derbyshire junior school celebrates good Ofsted rating

Kilburn infant and nursery school has received a good Ofsted report. ABove headteacher Joanne Baillie with pupils.

Kilburn Junior School at the Flat, Kilburn, has been rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report.

The primary school alongside the infant and nursery school, has been previously rated as good.

Inspectors praised the school, which is a part of Embark Federation multi-academy trust, for providing rich experiences for pupils. Clubs, such as computing and dodgeball, are very popular.

In the report, inspectors said: “Pupils are keen to come to school. They enjoy their ‘breakfast bagels’. They play with energy and enthusiasm on the school’s extensive grounds. They appreciate their teachers’ high expectations of them, saying: You don’t know what you can do until you try it!

"Mini leaders relish their responsibility to organise games at lunchtime. Younger pupils say that the oldest pupils quickly become their friends. Pupils feel that they all get along well together. Teachers help them to sort out occasional squabbles. Pupils think that their school is great. When asked how it could improve, pupils typically responded that they wouldn’t change a thing.”

Following the inspection, ​headteacher Joanne Baillie said: “We are very proud of our children, staff, governors and the whole school community that make our school a great place to be. We strongly believe that ‘a happy child is a successful child’. We are pleased that the Ofsted inspectors recognised how well children care for each other and feel included.

“The inspection report is a reflection of the hard work of all of our staff showing that the school has a well-planned and sequenced curriculum, an exciting and vibrant Early Years, and a wide range of experiences for pupils.”

In their report, inspector praised the curriculum – with special attention paid to the ‘well-organised’ maths curriculum and ensuring that pupils ‘love and care about reading’.

Inspectors have rated arrangements for safeguarding as effective and praised the school for keeping careful records of pupils’ well-being.