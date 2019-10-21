‘90s reunion set to be sell out success for Chesterfield's Dirty Stop Outs

The sounds of legendary Chesterfield venues like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu look set to sell out a reunion night celebrating the launch of a forthcoming book.

Over a third of tickets for December’s reunion night that launches the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield’ are already sold, say the organisers.

The Bradbury Club a giant of 1990s nightlife.

The book is set to be published in November and author Neil Anderso, who penned the best-selling 1970s and 1980s versions as well as working with Pete Dodd on the 1960s version, has been 'thrilled' by the interest.

Neil Anderson said: "The nightscene was very strong in the 1990s in Chesterfield.

"The success of the sprawling Bradbury Club transformed the afterdark scene of Brampton in the era whilst Xanadu was a big hit in the town centre.

Spires in the 1990s.

“The interest in the launch night has been phenomenal.”

The 1990s reunion party is set to take place at Real Time Live on Friday, December 13.

Tickets can be purchased from Tallbird Records and Real Time Live or www.gigantic.com

