9 Derbyshire roads remain closed after heavy snow
Nine roads remain closed in parts of Derbyshire after heavy snow.
According to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) at 6pm on Saturday, the following routes are shut:
A57 Snake Pass
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
Rushup Edge
Winnats Pass
B5053 (from the A515 to Glutton Bridge)
A5270 Old Coalpit Lane
A515 Buxton to Ashbourne
A DCC spokesperson said: “With heavy snow falling earlier in the day we've got extremely hazardous conditions on some of our roads this evening and overnight.
“Road conditions have continued to get worse into the evening and more roads have now been closed in the county.
“There's a yellow weather warning for ice in Derbyshire overnight and high winds are causing snow to drift across roads.
“Please take extra care if travelling and avoid non-essential travel in the north east of the county where conditions are extremely bad.
“We are continuing to treat primary routes followed by secondary routes throughout Derbyshire this evening, and will be treating primary and secondary routes from midnight as well.
“Our farmer contractors are continuing to help clear roads in the north west of the county.”
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “The simple advice is, unless you absolutely have to travel, then simply stay at home.”