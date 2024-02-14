News you can trust since 1855
8 things Chesterfield residents love about our town the most on Valentine’s Day – according to Derbyshire Times readers

Derbyshire Times readers have revealed the things they love most about Chesterfield this Valentine’s Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:05 GMT

There was high praise for the town’s historic market, the family-friendly atmosphere and its enviable position on the edge of the Peak District.

These are 8 reasons why our readers love Chesterfield – is there anything we should add to our list?

Anne Grocock said: “Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran’s.”

1. The Crooked Spire

Anne Grocock said: "Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran's."

KL Holmes said that the town “feels like a nice place to bring up my children.”

2. Raising a family

KL Holmes said that the town "feels like a nice place to bring up my children."

We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick’s favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours.

3. Mansfield rivalry

We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick's favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours.

Kenny Holland praised the town’s “thriving market” - which remains popular with residents.

4. Popular market

Kenny Holland praised the town's "thriving market" - which remains popular with residents.

