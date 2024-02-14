There was high praise for the town’s historic market, the family-friendly atmosphere and its enviable position on the edge of the Peak District.
These are 8 reasons why our readers love Chesterfield – is there anything we should add to our list?
1. The Crooked Spire
Anne Grocock said: “Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran’s.” Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Raising a family
KL Holmes said that the town “feels like a nice place to bring up my children.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mansfield rivalry
We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick’s favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Popular market
Kenny Holland praised the town’s “thriving market” - which remains popular with residents. Photo: Brian Eyre