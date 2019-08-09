500 Chesterfield Borough Council homes have been empty for six months or more - here's what they said in response

More than 500 homes owned by Chesterfield Borough Council have been empty long term, we can reveal.

A Freedom of Information request has found that up until May of this year, the council had 501 domestic properties empty for six months or more.

The FOI also states that the council spent £44,130 on temporary accommodation for people in 2018.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We work hard to reduce the number of empty properties we manage and in the last year we reduced the number of empty properties by 45 per cent by introducing measures such as advertising on sites such as Rightmove and decorating these homes to make them more attractive to tenants.

“Some of these homes may already be pre-let to tenants and empty while work is carried out.

“We continue to work to bring more empty properties back into use and hope to see the number reduce further."

Coun Ludlow added: “People may be given temporary accommodation for a number of reasons – including when the right type of property isn’t available for them, if they require a property with specialist adaptations or they have issues such as addiction or mental health problems meaning it would be inappropriate to put them into a tenancy without support.

“Our first priority will always be to find long-term accommodation if possible and we will only consider using temporary accommodation where appropriate.”