17 beautiful pictures showing Derbyshire at its picturesque best - including Milldale, Dovedale, Hope Valley and Mam Tor

Published 3rd Jan 2025
As far as scenery goes Derbyshire is right up there.

Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with the Peak District, charming villages and some cracking scenery right on our doorstep.

Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Derbyshire in all its glory.

The castle was built by William Peverel, said to be an illegitimate son of William the Conqueror, after he was granted lands in the Peak District shortly after the Norman Conquest. The castle and its surrounding estates were confiscated by the crown in 1155 after Peverel's son, William the Younger, fell into disfavour with King Henry II.

1. Peveril Castle, Castleton

The castle was built by William Peverel, said to be an illegitimate son of William the Conqueror, after he was granted lands in the Peak District shortly after the Norman Conquest. The castle and its surrounding estates were confiscated by the crown in 1155 after Peverel's son, William the Younger, fell into disfavour with King Henry II. Photo: Getty Images

Curbar Edge is a gritstone outcrop in the Peak District. The area is popular with walkers and rock climbers.

2. Curbar Edge

Curbar Edge is a gritstone outcrop in the Peak District. The area is popular with walkers and rock climbers. Photo: Getty Images

Sheep grazing at Curbar Edge in 2009.

3. Curbar Edge

Sheep grazing at Curbar Edge in 2009. Photo: Getty Images

Much of this scenic limestone valley in the Peak District is owned and managed by the National Trust and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.

4. Dovedale

Much of this scenic limestone valley in the Peak District is owned and managed by the National Trust and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. Photo: Getty Images

