16-year-old police cadet receives award for saving elderly man’s life

The volunteer police cadet rushed to save the gravely-ill man after a distressed member of the public alerted him.

Luke Banner, 16, was teaching a first aid and CPR session in Chesterfield Town Centre on March 4 last year when he was alerted to an elderly man in need of help.

Luke found the man in a shop, slumped across the checkout after collapsing. Thanks to his lifesaving interventions, Luke helped the man regain consciousness by talking to him about his childhood, holding his hand and reassuring him that he was safe.

The cadet said: “I felt emotional at first, having just seen a man so gravely ill and requiring lifesaving interventions. Now I look back and I feel proud that I was in the right place at the right time. I didn’t panic and did what was needed to help save a life. Saving a life changes you, it makes you appreciate life more.”

The 16-year-old was nominated for Royal Humane Society award by his mum for his selfless act.

Kathleen Banner, Luke’s mum, said “When Luke came home that day and told me what had happened and how he intervened to save a man’s life, at first I was in shock, but so very proud of him. Knowing that all the time and effort he has taken to learn first aid and CPR, has been a credit to him.

“He is a selfless and kind person, who is always willing to help people in anyway he can. I am very proud to have a son like Luke.”