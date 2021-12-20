Chesterfield Santa Fun Run & Walk 2021, organised by Cannon Events

12 pictures as runners take to Chesterfield’s streets for annual Santa Fun Run event

Hundreds of people donned Father Christmas suits to take part in an annual charity run around Chesterfield on Sunday (December 19).

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:34 pm

Around 250 runners braved the cold and fog for the 2021 Chesterfield Santa Fun Run & Walk, organised by Cannon Events.

This year’s event raised money for Ashgate Hospice as part of the North East Derbyshire County Council Chair’s Appeal.

It both began and finished at the Technique Stadium, with a donation from each entry also being made to Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

Undefined: readMore

Starting at 10.30am, the five-kilometre mile run sprint saw runners make their way through town, past Chesterfield railway station, on to the Crooked Spire and then to Vicker Lane shopping centre before returning to the Technique Stadium.

Children were also invited to get involved in the event, racing three laps around the home of the Spireites.

In previous years the event has been held at Queen’s Park, with a switch being made this year after links were made with the club during another event.

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know:

1. Santa Fun Run & Walk 2021

Councillor Martin Thacker MBE, chair of North East Derbyshire District Council, presenting medals to two of the Santas

Photo: Cannon Events

Photo Sales

2. Santa Fun Run & Walk 2021

Chesterfield was awash with Santas on Sunday

Photo: Cannon Events

Photo Sales

3. Santa Fun Run & Walk 2021

All the Santas warming up at the Technique Stadium before the run

Photo: Cannon Events

Photo Sales

4. Santa Fun Run & Walk 2021

Did you spot the Santas running through Chesterfield town centre on Sunday?

Photo: Cannon Events

Photo Sales
HundredsChesterfieldTechnique StadiumSpireitesQueen's Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 3