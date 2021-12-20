12 pictures as runners take to Chesterfield’s streets for annual Santa Fun Run event

Around 250 runners braved the cold and fog for the 2021 Chesterfield Santa Fun Run & Walk, organised by Cannon Events.

This year’s event raised money for Ashgate Hospice as part of the North East Derbyshire County Council Chair’s Appeal.

It both began and finished at the Technique Stadium, with a donation from each entry also being made to Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

Starting at 10.30am, the five-kilometre mile run sprint saw runners make their way through town, past Chesterfield railway station, on to the Crooked Spire and then to Vicker Lane shopping centre before returning to the Technique Stadium.

Children were also invited to get involved in the event, racing three laps around the home of the Spireites.

In previous years the event has been held at Queen’s Park, with a switch being made this year after links were made with the club during another event.

