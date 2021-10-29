And many of us will be doing plenty of shopping there in the run-up to Christmas.
But the outlet, which boasts more than 60 stores and a host of big-name brands, is also a ripe haven for jobs and can be a wonderful place to work
Dozens of interesting vacancies are on offer, so we have cherry-picked a dozen of them for you to check out.
For full details of each position, and how to apply, go to the McArthurGlen website and click on its careers section.
Support your DT by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Subway - sandwich artist
It's a glamorous title, but it means you could soon be making our lunch! Subway has full-time and part-time vacancies for customer-service professionals. Full training will be given, but you must be prepared to work well in a team and be flexible with regard to your hours.
Photo: Submitted
2. Build-A-Bear Workshop - bear builder
Bear builders are fun, genuine and team-oriented people who love satisfying customers. The role includes choosing, stuffing, dressing and naming the furry friends, while maintaining a positive attitude in store.
Photo: Submitted
3. Chopstix - wok chef
Are you a chef who wants to work fewer anti-social hours? Or are you passionate about cooking and food and would like to train as a chef? Either way, why not give the Chopstix noodle restaurant a try? Its chefs take centre stage and thrive in a busy environment.
Photo: Submitted
4. Haribo - assistant store manager
Sweet-toothed Haribo says its mission is to "bring happiness to kids and grown-ups alike", and is looking for talented people to join its team. Its new store at McArthurGlen is due to open soon, and needs a dynamic and experienced number two to the manager.
Photo: Submitted