Most popular houses for sale in Chesterfield, according to Zoopla

10 most popular homes on sale in Chesterfield at the moment, according to Zoopla

These are the 10 most popular houses currently on the market in the Chesterfield area, according to Zoopla.

They are the top ten most viewed houses on the online website over the last 30 days.

This three-bedroom semi-detached property is one of the most popular homes for sale in the area, according to Zoopla. It is on the market with offers in the region of 180,000

1. Valley Crescent, Spital

This three-bedroom semi-detached property is one of the most popular homes for sale in the area, according to Zoopla. It is on the market with offers in the region of 180,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
It offers a driveway and garden with a sunken trampoline

2. Valley Crescent, Spital

It offers a driveway and garden with a sunken trampoline
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
The property has been extended and is available with no chain

3. Valley Crescent, Spital

The property has been extended and is available with no chain
other
Buy a Photo
This three-bedroom end terrace is ideal for first-time buyers. It is on the market with offers in the region of 140,000

4. Bradwell Grove, Danesmoor

This three-bedroom end terrace is ideal for first-time buyers. It is on the market with offers in the region of 140,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8