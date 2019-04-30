10 most popular homes on sale in Chesterfield at the moment, according to Zoopla These are the 10 most popular houses currently on the market in the Chesterfield area, according to Zoopla. They are the top ten most viewed houses on the online website over the last 30 days. 1. Valley Crescent, Spital This three-bedroom semi-detached property is one of the most popular homes for sale in the area, according to Zoopla. It is on the market with offers in the region of 180,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. Valley Crescent, Spital It offers a driveway and garden with a sunken trampoline Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. Valley Crescent, Spital The property has been extended and is available with no chain other Buy a Photo 4. Bradwell Grove, Danesmoor This three-bedroom end terrace is ideal for first-time buyers. It is on the market with offers in the region of 140,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8