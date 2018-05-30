People of Chesterfield rally around man who threatened to jump on to bypass

People of Chesterfield are rallying around a man in his time of need - and helping to reduce the stigma around mental health.

The Derbyshire Times has been inundated with powerful messages of support for Craig Burr throughout the day.

This morning, the 33-year-old threatened to jump on to the A617 Hasland bypass.

He was taken to hospital and subsequently released.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times this afternoon, Craig bravely told of his struggles with mental illness.

The Derbyshire Times - which runs a campaign called You Are Not Alone to raise awareness of mental health issues - will keep in contact with Craig.

Commenting on our Facebook page after Craig told his story, Chris Marples said: "Massive respect to you Craig. Life can be cruel at times and I wish you well in dealing with the difficulties that you're facing. Take care mate."

Theresa McCann said: "Hope you get through today OK. Talk to people if you're struggling. Tomorrow is another day and you will get through this. Keep fighting."

Melanie Pizer said: "Hope you are feeling a bit better and thank goodness you didn't jump. You are so courageous for speaking about how you feel. You are never alone. There are people to chat to, people who will listen. Best wishes to you."

Diane Raybould said: "Hope you get all the help you need. Depression is a terrible thing to live with. My thoughts are with you."

Charlotte Millington said: "Well done for being brave and speaking up - that takes a lot of guts. Keep your chin up and always remember there are people to talk to."

Tina Whileman said: "Get well soon Craig."

There were many other messages in support of Craig, who has lived in Chesterfield all his life.

He has thanked everyone for their kind words.

NHS advice

Approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year.

According to the charity Mind, reports from both England and Wales suggest that approximately one in eight adults with a mental health problem is currently receiving treatment.

An NHS spokesperson said: "See your GP if you've been feeling depressed for more than a few weeks or your anxiety is affecting your daily life.

"If you want to talk to someone right away, this mental health helpline page has a list of organisations you can call for immediate help.

"The Samaritans helpline is free and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for people who want to talk in confidence. Call 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

"If you've had thoughts of self-harming or are feeling suicidal, contact someone you can trust immediately, such as your GP or a friend or relative."