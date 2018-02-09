People in the East Midlands spend the least on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching but it seems people in the East Midlands are just not feeling the love.

A recent survey found that people in the East Midlands were likely to spend the least on their other half on February 14.

In fact, more than half of people in the region (58 per cent) are planning to spend less than £10 on their partner this year. And just 4.3 per cent of East Midlands residents asked said they would be spending more than £50.

The survey, by Bobatoo, found that men spend more than women on Valentine's Day, with people in Northern Ireland the most generous.

But 35 per cent of those surveyed don't celebrate Valentine's Day at all.

Of those who do, a card and a box of chocolates was the most popular gift.