Pensioner 'seriously injured' in Clay Cross collision

A 74-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after he was in collision with a car in Clay Cross last night (Tuesday, January 2).

At around 6.40pm the man was crossing High Street (A61) when he was in collision with a grey Maxda MX-5, which was travelling towards Alfreton.

Photo: PCSO Matthew Shaw.

The driver of the Mazda stopped at the scene and the man was taken to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield, where he remains.

DS Donna Tovell, said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses who may have been around High Street at the time and might have information that could help with our enquiries.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, I’d urge you to review the footage and get in touch if you notice anything relevant to this incident.”

If you have any information please call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 18000002824.

Alternatively, send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.