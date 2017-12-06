Pensioner reported missing from her home

A 70-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home.

Renata, also known as Rita, was last seen yesterday at 8.45am at her home address in Pinxton.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes. She was believed to be wearing a beige sheepskin style jacket, a blue sweatshirt with a white collar, a blue knee length denim skirt, black tights, and boots. She was also carrying a handbag.

Renata has links to the Nottingham and Lincolnshire areas.

Anyone with information concerning Renata is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 749 of December 5.