PEAK RESORT: Update on flagship £400million project

Work on Peak Resort - one of the country's biggest developments - is progressing well.

The £400million project promises to transform a 300-acre site in Unstone into a world-class attraction offering leisure, health, sport and education facilities - creating 1,300 full-time jobs.

A grant of £2.8m from Sheffield City Region's Infrastructure Fund is enabling the first stage of work, which includes the creation of a new roundabout to provide a site entrance and the building of new bridleways and footpaths connecting the development area to Chesterfield, the Peak District National Park and Sheffield.

Yesterday's Chesterfield Investment Summit heard work on the roundabout is underway and bridleways and footpaths are already in place.

Eventually, Peak Resort will comprise of a huge dome with event space, quality hotels, a spa, activity trails and an educational campus.

Other facilities will be determined as the flagship scheme progresses.

Work will be carried out in three phases.

Peak Resort is being led by UK development company Peak Worldwide Ltd and US firm Grand Heritage Hotel Group.

Rupert Carr, the man behind Peak Resort, previously told the Derbyshire Times: "I've been working on this project for nearly 30 years now and it's great to get to this stage. A 28-year commitment is taking shape.

"This all-year tourism destination will offer world-class facilities - and I'm very excited."

In 2008, Birchall Properties Ltd - another of Mr Carr's companies - obtained planning permission for the first phase of building for a major development at the site, which was reclaimed from opencast mining in the 1980s.

The sprawling area currently forms a redundant 18-hole golf course, areas of ancient and planted woodland and open countryside.

Chesterfield-based firm NT Killingley Ltd started work to clear the ground for the project in 2015.