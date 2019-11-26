Past pupils and staff of Chesterfield school invited to attend 50th anniversary celebration

Past pupils and staff of Chesterfield’s Christ Church C of E Primary School are invited to attend a special celebration and share their stories as the school marks its 50th anniversary.

The event, which will take place on Monday, December 2 from 1.15pm will also commemorate 150 years of Christ Church and the original school which was based at the parish centre.

The Tapton View Road school’s brand new classroom and library is set to be blessed by Bishop Libby Lane at 2pm.

There will also be a giant afternoon tea party for pupils and the local community to enjoy from 3.30pm.

Chesterfield History Society will be presenting an exhibition of photographs and items for each decade of the school from its beginning.

