Part of Derbyshire school closed for second day due to flood damage

Part of a Derbyshire school is closed for a second day due to damage caused by flooding.

Highfields School in Matlock will remain closed to Year 7 and Year 8 students but the Lumsdale site will be open as usual.

A statement on the school's website says: "Following an initial assessment of the damage caused by the flooding of parts of the Starkholmes building on Monday night, it is with regret that we inform you that the school will remain closed to Year 7 and Year 8 students tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 February.

"We fully appreciate and apologise for the inconvenience this causes you as parents and carers, as well as the impact of this closure on the learning and progress of students in Years 7 and 8. Please be assured that we are working to resume as close to 'normal service' as possible as quickly as possible, whilst ensuring the safety of students and staff."

The statement adds that a further assessment of damage and remedial restoration work will take place today and during the day tomorrow and it is hoped the full school will be able to open tomorrow.

Some auditions for shows at the school at have also had to be postponed.

