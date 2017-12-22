Parking ‘still an issue’ after tragic Clay Cross bus crash

A Clay Cross man has urged the authorities to take action against drivers who park illegally on a road where a woman was killed last month.

Sixty-two-year-old Yvonne Neziri died after being in collision with a bus on Eyre Street on Thursday, November 30.

Her death was thought by many in the area to have been partly caused by people parking on double yellow lines on the narrow side street.

However, resident Alwyn Crofts said hopes that the shocking incident would lead to an improvement have so far not been realised.

“It is a daily occurrence,” he said.

“People park that close to the junction that buses and HGVs have to mount the kerb to get down.

“After the incident I thought that measures would have been taken like traffic wardens coming round or bollards being installed.

“I think councillors should be reviewing plans or taking steps to tackle it.”

The 41-year-old, who lives in Clay Cross with his wife and five children, said there had been a problem ‘for years’.

“It is such a narrow street,” he said.

“Lorries and buses are always getting stuck at the top for 10-15 minutes.

“We were in our local pub and people were getting quite riled up about it.

“It is just a matter of time before another tragic incident happens again.

“What makes it worse is that there is a car park a couple of hundred yards down the street.”

After the incident, a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

n Anyone who has any information, or dash-cam footage, call police on 101 quoting incident number 563 of November 30.